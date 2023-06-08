Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
6/07/2023 -- Earthquake activity across North America -- Major Fires across whole plate - UNREST
208 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago |

Things have gone next level with the fires across the plate, as I show in this video. New York City under serious smoke, the whole country seeing some version of the Canadian fire smoke.


This update covers almost all locations on the planet , as well as the fires in Canada, USA and Mexico.


Kilauea Volcano eruption coverage from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples! Links here:


Doing Hawaii channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DoingHawaii/videos

Two Pineapples channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoPineapples/videos


Much love during wild times. Don't be scared, be prepared!


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket