6/07/2023 -- Earthquake activity across North America -- Major Fires across whole plate - UNREST

Things have gone next level with the fires across the plate, as I show in this video. New York City under serious smoke, the whole country seeing some version of the Canadian fire smoke.





This update covers almost all locations on the planet , as well as the fires in Canada, USA and Mexico.





Kilauea Volcano eruption coverage from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples! Links here:





Doing Hawaii channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DoingHawaii/videos

Two Pineapples channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TwoPineapples/videos





Much love during wild times. Don't be scared, be prepared!





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



