6/07/2023 -- Earthquake activity across North America -- Major Fires across whole plate - UNREST

Things have gone next level with the fires across the plate, as I show in this video. New York City under serious smoke, the whole country seeing some version of the Canadian fire smoke.
This update covers almost all locations on the planet , as well as the fires in Canada, USA and Mexico.
Kilauea Volcano eruption coverage from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples! Links here:
Much love during wild times. Don't be scared, be prepared!
