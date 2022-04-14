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Battle for Mariupol | Around 1,000 Ukrainian marines reportedly surrender
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173 views • April 14, 2022
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In the latest development in battle scarred Mariupol, about a thousand Ukrainian marines have reportedly surrendered. Meanwhile, some suspected Azov Battalion fighters are apparently trying to escape the conflict zone disguised as civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10tdtn-battle-for-mariupol-around-1000-ukrainian-marines-reportedly-surrender.html
In the latest development in battle scarred Mariupol, about a thousand Ukrainian marines have reportedly surrendered. Meanwhile, some suspected Azov Battalion fighters are apparently trying to escape the conflict zone disguised as civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10tdtn-battle-for-mariupol-around-1000-ukrainian-marines-reportedly-surrender.html
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