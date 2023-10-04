Create New Account
Archbishop Viganò - An Unprecedented Apostasy
166 views
Published 18 hours ago

Archbishop Viganò guides the faithful on the current crisis in the Catholic Church, in a video that was cancelled by The Remnant at the Catholic Identity Conference on October 1st, 2023.

Archbishop Viganò says that Catholics must seriously consider the possibility that Francis is not the pope.


Source: Caritas in Veritate on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K98-fjc4qcE


