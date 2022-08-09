The Monument in Georgia, to Be Built and to Be Bombed Is by the Same Group of People, They Think Their Mission (Vaccine Disaster) Has Been Accomplished

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https://gnews.org/post/p15vl4d0b
It is right there. Just when the vaccine is over for all mankind, it disappeared. The day when it disappeared, you can see all the things that happened in the world. Georgia monument being built and destroyed; I believe this is by the same group of people