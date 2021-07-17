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Helix Depopulation and Thinning - Part 1
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152 views • July 17, 2021
This 4-part mash-up focuses on pathogenic viruses from Ice regions being released into the public to depopulate mankind and control what few people remain in a Brave New World by 2029. Features scenes and clips from some classic movies including the cult classic The Thing amongst others.
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