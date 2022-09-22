Jovan Pulitzer: Uniparty Breaking Electoral System

Despite the great number of election integrity laws adopted in the aftermath of 2020 stolen election, the states are not doing nearly enough to secure future elections, says Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, a tech expert that spearheads the anti-fraud efforts.





In this interview with The New America, Mr. Pulitzer argues that it is paramount to investigate the broken electoral system in order to fix it, simultaneously implementing strict laws and decisively enforcing them to prosecute all those responsible for voter "irregularities."





The electoral system is being deliberately undermined by the Uniparty and the "unholy trinity" of the government, academia, and the media. As powerful as this cabal might seem, the patriots must stand up against it to preserve the Republic.





To follow Mr. Pulitzer on Locals, please go to https://jovanhuttonpulitzer.locals.com/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com