06-22-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 97 NT Witness 009 Class In Session: TEACH ME

Focus: Set Apart As It Relations With MY FATHER - YAHUAH and Yahusha teachings and lesson will draw you closer.

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 97 NT Witness 009 Class in Session: TEACH ME

Matthew 4:1 Then יהושע was led up by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tried by the devil. 2 And after having fasted forty days and forty nights, He was hungry.

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