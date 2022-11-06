Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Dr. Peter McCullough Live In Studio

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In this must watch interview, a vindicated Dr. Peter McCullough takes the gloves off and exposes who's really behind Covid-19! [Please Like, Share and Subscribe!]
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Why COVID-19 Mass Vaccination is a Military Operation
by Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.infowars.com/posts/why-covid-19-mass-vaccination-is-a-military-operation/