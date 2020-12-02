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Day of Reckoning (Matt. 25:19): What is it?
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5 views • December 02, 2020
The presentation will properly identify what is the day of reckoning found in Matthew 25:19 according to the writings of the original Shepherd's Rod message by V. T. Houteff and expose the heretic Lennox Sam who teaches that this event is a pre-purification that takes place amongst Davidian only.
For prior videos and blog posts that expose the false teacher/prophet Lennox Sam, please visit the following links.
Who is the Elijah Messenger of Today?: https://youtu.be/3FcZIgOohMQ
God’s Storehouse History Part 6: Is Waco the Place Today? https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY
Corrupt Davidian Leadership Hierarchies: 1995-2020: https://youtu.be/qarJTMoDGz8
Who is the One Shepherd God will Appoint Over His Flock?: http://whyperish.org/2014/03/who-is-the-one-shepherd-god-will-appoint-over-his-flock/
For prior videos and blog posts that expose the false teacher/prophet Lennox Sam, please visit the following links.
Who is the Elijah Messenger of Today?: https://youtu.be/3FcZIgOohMQ
God’s Storehouse History Part 6: Is Waco the Place Today? https://youtu.be/hGKydn26JVY
Corrupt Davidian Leadership Hierarchies: 1995-2020: https://youtu.be/qarJTMoDGz8
Who is the One Shepherd God will Appoint Over His Flock?: http://whyperish.org/2014/03/who-is-the-one-shepherd-god-will-appoint-over-his-flock/
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