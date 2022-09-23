The World is On the Brink of Nuclear War as Putin Mobilizes Armed Forces

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Alex Jones breaks down how close the world is to Nuclear War as Putin mobilizes his armed forces.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-prepares-to-ramp-up-stealth-jet-production-amid-rising-threat-of-war-with-west/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nuclear-war-is-possible-us-commander/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/medvedev-says-nukes-can-be-used-to-defend-new-russian-territories-warns-hypersonic-missiles-can-hit-the-eu-and-us/
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Russian state TV tells viewers nuclear war is likely - 'Everyone dies'
https://news.yahoo.com/russian-state-tv-nuclear-war-125715105.html/