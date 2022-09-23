The World is On the Brink of Nuclear War as Putin Mobilizes Armed Forces

Alex Jones breaks down how close the world is to Nuclear War as Putin mobilizes his armed forces.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-prepares-to-ramp-up-stealth-jet-production-amid-rising-threat-of-war-with-west/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nuclear-war-is-possible-us-commander/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/medvedev-says-nukes-can-be-used-to-defend-new-russian-territories-warns-hypersonic-missiles-can-hit-the-eu-and-us/
Russian state TV tells viewers nuclear war is likely - 'Everyone dies'
https://news.yahoo.com/russian-state-tv-nuclear-war-125715105.html/
