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Dr. Kelly Victory Presents A Comprehensive and HONEST Perspective on what COVID-19 is and How We Should Have Dealt With It
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25 views • July 07, 2020
Don't be scared. Go with face nudity. Take my temperature, please! I wish someone would make a meme showing Gandhi and his supporters as they set out to burn their
government passes, and then cut to the scene of mask protestors burning their masks, then a storm trooper wacks a protestor, after which the protestor throws the last mask onto the fire.
government passes, and then cut to the scene of mask protestors burning their masks, then a storm trooper wacks a protestor, after which the protestor throws the last mask onto the fire.
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