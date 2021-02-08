The REAL Meaning of GameStop

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39970
In this conversation (recorded on February 1, 2021) James spells out what the GameStop / WallStreetBets fiasco was really about. Not that some retail investors were able to squeeze some hedge funds who were naked short selling and thus "win the game" (spoiler: the government will not allow David to beat Goliath), but that millions of people have just seen the markets for what they are: A fake and rigged game run by a mafia that will never allow you to win. This is an educational moment about the power of decentralized movements that people of all stripes pooh-pooh to their detriment.
If you appreciated this conversation, check out the full hour-long conversation between James and Pete Quinones on the Freeman Beyond the Wall podcast, which includes a discussion of the historical technocratic movement and how it evolved into the governing principle of the growing technofascist dictatorship.