Mirror. Source

Report 299 | Global Debt Jubilee Not CBDCs: Tracing Usury's Agenda of Slavery Back to Babylon https://www.brighteon.com/e32b3925-3b4f-40d3-9c93-82e7bff06221





Quote: "Educative and wide-ranging conversation with Douglas Gabriel of American Intelligence Media and Michael McKibben of Americans for Innovation revealing their latest research into the depths of banking history to uncover the throughline in time linking ancient Babylonian bankers, moneylenders, and inventors of usury--interest on loans expanding to compound interest, the crux of fractional reserve lending--through the "court Jews" and moneylender-Jews of Christ's time to the Khazarians in central Asia to the bloodlines of Europe and the Rothschilds to present-day central bankers and their new plans to digitize currency and limit access to same. Behind this banking history lies a darker story of banditry, colonialism on the old Silk Road to China, and kidnapping and persecution of Russian boys and women sold as eunuchs and slaves to Arab traders, Babylonian Talmudism, the worship of Mammon, Ba'al, and Moloch, with its anti-human rituals of blood sacrifice, and above all the agenda of preserving usury. Which has been accomplished: the records from the days of writing on tablets in the early BCs show that banking practices and protocols of that day--starting from Hammurabi's code written in stone--have not changed one bit, they have been carried down through the centuries. The same Babylonians who took up residence at sites in Germany and Europe then found their way to Britain and manned the merchant ships of the East India Company ending up conquering the world for the British Empire, causing chaos, poverty, and mayhem everywhere they went. Doug and Mike trace the history and connect the dots, explaining that from the start those typecast as court Jews and moneylender Jews were not Hebrews or Semites but the same Radhanite Babylonians carrying their practice of usury forward. During the Second World War, Doug notes that the Zionist Jews were protected while the non-zionist Hebrews were put to death and imprisoned, as Eustace Mullins also has explained. A fascinating conversation which also addressed the idea of a global debt jubilee rather than a gold paean to extant banks, this podcast follows a recent article at their sites accompanied by a podcast--viewers are encouraged to share this elucidation of the real history with the world. LINKS FOR MORE: MICHAEL MCKIBBEN: Americans for Innovation: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/ DOUGLAS GABRIEL American Intelligence Media https://aim4truth.org RAMOLA D REPORTS FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT: Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net Author website: ramolad.com Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE: Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/ , & News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/ CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS: Email: [email protected] FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM: RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!"

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na