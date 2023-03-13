Rosgvardia discovered disguised caches of militants

$ Millions of US money forsaken under rubbles In three districts of the Donetsk People's Republic, where search and targeted activities were carried. The personnel discovered, removed and destroyed, in compliance with security measures, a large amount of ammunition and explosives, including NATO models of small arms and artillery weapons, as well as combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a self-propelled artillery mount.





In abandoned private households, when checking the passport regime, places of illegal residence of former military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were revealed. In their telephones a correspondence with the special services of Ukraine was found and photos of engineering communications networks guarded by Russian units.