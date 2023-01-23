Is the World Economic Forum using MOB RULE to coerce us all?

Glenn Beck





Jan 22, 2023

Those at the World Economic Forum say that misinformation is one of the largest threats left to tackle and that critics of the organization are ‘agents’ of spreading lies. In this clip, Glenn is joined by author Michael Shellenberger, who recently wrote about how the World Economic Forum is a 'cult' bidding for 'global domination.' He explains why the World Economic Forum is so dangerous to personal freedom, why it represents a kind of ‘thuggery,’ and how its leaders — like WEF Chairperson Klaus Schwab — is using ‘mob rule’ to push forward their plans…





