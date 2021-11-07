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AwPT All-ways Pursuing Truth: Covid Tryranny totally exposed!! It's OVER! Nov. 6.
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80 views • November 07, 2021
This "Notice of Liability" - exposes everyone with a hand in COVID corruptions will now pay for their roles in Crimes Against Humanity herein. This is IT. When this historic video/document goes Viral, the novel Coronavirus is a dead dud.
I hope to post the 21 page Notice of Liability at my [META] Facebook.com/DonaldTGrahn page for your download, signing and serving on every public servant, medical professional, and jabber in your world. Dr. F, Greg Ford and I share commentary as the 'N.o.Liability' scrolls by.
I hope to post the 21 page Notice of Liability at my [META] Facebook.com/DonaldTGrahn page for your download, signing and serving on every public servant, medical professional, and jabber in your world. Dr. F, Greg Ford and I share commentary as the 'N.o.Liability' scrolls by.
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