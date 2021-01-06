© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DC to SHUT DOWN during protests? REACTION
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
563 views • January 06, 2021
As measures have been put in place to control possible animosity between demonstrators and counter-protesters during the evening and daytime events surrounding Washington DC as Congress counts and certifies the Electoral College results, longtime talk host Sebastian Gorka comments on the political divide and where the conservative side is at. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.