The Missing Link to Understanding COVID- Health Secrets - Dr. Tau Braun, attorney Thomas Renz ....

Jonathon Otto presents -

Dr. Tau Braun reveals how covid has a resemblance to envenomation. He shares how venoms have bacteria that have molecular switches that act like insulin which is exactly what we’re seeing with covid.

Dr. Edward Group shares another perspective of how covid spreads. He shares his experience with vax shedding he received while traveling

Thomas Renz discusses his progress in fighting back against the global agenda for the biggest crime against humanity.

