Texas Woman Charged With Threatening Judge Who Allowed Special Master In Trump Raid | EP 3119-8PM





It appears Tiffani Shea Gish of Houston fell for the fake news being pumped out by the Washington Post, NY Times, CNN and other far-left outlets. On September 1, Gish left three threatening voicemails for Judge Aileen Cannon using the pseudonym “Evelyn Salt” – named after the fictional Russian agent played by Angelina Jolie in the action thriller “Salt.” Gish fell for the fake news stories claiming Trump stored highly classified records related to nuclear weapons at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump is “marked for assassination and so are you,” Gish said in one of her threatening messages, according to CNBC. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22295

Special Guest: Pastor Craig Hagin Rhema Bible Church





The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST.

