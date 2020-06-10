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Will Smith believes HIV virus was created by US Government
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109 views • June 10, 2020
Taken from an old Barbra Walters interview back in 1998, Will Smith believes that the HIV virus was created by the US government as a possible biological warfare on Black people.
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