DISCLOSURE Pt 2: Interview with “Ray” | Child Trafficking Rescue OP NYC & More

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In this explosive Part 2 interview that lasted over 2-hours, Ray shares incredible insights and information regarding his first-hand experiences in Antarctica and what’s really going on there, the underground tunnel system, operations having to do with rescuing the children, deep insights regarding extraterrestrial life and their intentions, and so much more!
As a result of everyone’s amazing support, we are able to provide this Part 2 of DISCLOSURE for FREE to everyone to watch, download and share.