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****MUST WATCH AND HEAR***(SONG, 'AHAYAH')
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44 views • November 29, 2021
Exodus 3:14 And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.
Exodus 3:15 And God said moreover unto Moses, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, The LORD God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, hath sent me unto you: this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations.
In Ancient Hebrew the name "I AM THAT I AM" is "AHAYAH ASHAR AHAYAH".
Watch our video of "The True Name of God and Christ". Acts 2:38. Blessings:)))
Exodus 3:15 And God said moreover unto Moses, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, The LORD God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, hath sent me unto you: this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations.
In Ancient Hebrew the name "I AM THAT I AM" is "AHAYAH ASHAR AHAYAH".
Watch our video of "The True Name of God and Christ". Acts 2:38. Blessings:)))
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