© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are REPUBLICANS opposed to anti-ESG laws the most
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • February 19, 2022
The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins tells Glenn that in the 20 states currently drafting legislation to stop The Great Reset, it is REPUBLICAN lawmakers standing against such bills the most. Why? Because they argue certain Great Reset practices — specifically ESG laws — should be permissible under our free market. But Glenn and Justin, co-authors of ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First Century Fascism,’ explain why those Republicans are WRONG.
Order your copy of Glenn and Justin’s new book here: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
Order your copy of Glenn and Justin’s new book here: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.