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Joe Biden “I Will Issue an Executive Order” Requiring Masks "Where I Have the Authority"
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110 views • January 18, 2021
Speaking Friday night, President-elect Joe Biden stated that he would issue an executive order requiring all Americans in federally-controlled spaces to wear masks for 100 days after his inauguration.
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