Shared on Aug.18/2021

Link to 'DO NOT BE AFRAID: PRAY FOR THE HOLY SPIRIT'S FIRE', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i92uJ9e6tpw

You may also want to check out 'DO NOT BE AFRAID: THE TIME OF TRANSITION IS UPON US', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNnJMiQG2WU and 'A CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCobQpRv-co

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.







For a copy of the written transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/judgment-is-here-my-hiding-place/











