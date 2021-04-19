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RiseUpNH 4/19/21 Local and State Issues re: Pandemic Restrictions
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0 view • April 19, 2021
A wide-ranging discussion on what individuals and groups can do in light of the ongoing pandemic restrictions, vaccine passports, etc. Covers news, NH events, and some dialogues happening in Keene this week with the City Council and Monadnock Coop regarding mask mandates.
For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
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