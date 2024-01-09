How to Have a Great Pregnancy with Chiropractic

Posted on YouTube - Apr 3, 2015

Banned from YouTube - Jan 8, 2024





Dr. B’s Website:

https://drjohnbergman.com/

Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/





HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648





Call: (1) 714-962-5891





http://bergmanchiropractic.com





Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed





MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico





Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158





[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/





Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays - Closed





American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com





Extreme Health Academy - https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

Start your 14-day FREE trial!

CODE: BERGMAN14





What is Extreme Health Academy?

With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn what to do to thrive in this world.

Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, courses, workshops, live sessions, podcasts, a supporting community, and much more!

Get ready to start taking control of your health!





Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/





For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]