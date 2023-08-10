Pope Benedict XVI and Purgatory

Quo Vadis





We have always wondered, 'But what is Purgatory?

Is it a place of pain and suffering?





These are questions that our mind implements, particularly during the period of the commemoration of the Deceased.





Let us think about where our loved ones can be and whether our prayers, especially during the Eucharistic celebrations, are enough to ensure that they are accompanied to enjoy the glory of Heaven.





Purgatory is a place of purification where souls prepare to be able to access Paradise.





Theology explains it to us even better: “It is the condition of those who, who, dead in the grace of God, are not yet perfectly purified and must therefore purify themselves in order to obtain the sanctity necessary to be admitted to the vision of God.”





We could call it a place of waiting, of true hope, to be able to enjoy, as soon as possible, the Grace of Paradise.





In his Encyclical “Spay salvi”, Pope Benedict XVI gave a clarification on why Purgatory exists and, above all, why it is a place of hope: “The pain of love becomes our salvation and our joy...





The Judgment of God is hope both because it is justice, and because it is grace...





If it were pure justice, it could be in the end for

God is the righteous Judge, the one who embraces us with his love and knows what we have done and not done in our earthly life.





But we too can help those who are in this place of purification: “To the souls of the deceased, however, can be given 'refreshment and support' through the Eucharist, prayer and almsgiving.





May love reach into the afterlife, may it be possible to give and receive one another” – continues Pope Benedict XVI.





What is Purgatory actually like?





Is the image we made true?

Pope Benedict XVI helps us to understand better.





In Purgatory there are those who have died in the Grace of God, but they are not entirely pure enough yet to ascend to Paradise.





But they are still holy souls.





The Church wrote, during the Council of Lyon, in the year 1274: “If those who sincerely do penance died in charity before having paid their sentence with worthy fruits of penance as a result of things made or things omitted: their souls are purified after death; and to relieve them from such punishments the suffrages of the living faithful benefit them, namely the sacrifices of the masses





A place of waiting, hope, purification and prayer, waiting for the vision and contemplation of Heaven.





