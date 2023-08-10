BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pope Benedict XVI and Purgatory
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • August 10, 2023

Quo Vadis


Aug 9, 2023


In this video we share Pope Benedict XVI and Purgatory.


Please like, comment and subscribe to help this channel to grow.


Thank you!


We have always wondered, 'But what is Purgatory?

Is it a place of pain and suffering?


These are questions that our mind implements, particularly during the period of the commemoration of the Deceased.


Let us think about where our loved ones can be and whether our prayers, especially during the Eucharistic celebrations, are enough to ensure that they are accompanied to enjoy the glory of Heaven.


Purgatory is a place of purification where souls prepare to be able to access Paradise.


Theology explains it to us even better: “It is the condition of those who, who, dead in the grace of God, are not yet perfectly purified and must therefore purify themselves in order to obtain the sanctity necessary to be admitted to the vision of God.”


We could call it a place of waiting, of true hope, to be able to enjoy, as soon as possible, the Grace of Paradise.


In his Encyclical “Spay salvi”, Pope Benedict XVI gave a clarification on why Purgatory exists and, above all, why it is a place of hope: “The pain of love becomes our salvation and our joy...


The Judgment of God is hope both because it is justice, and because it is grace...


If it were pure justice, it could be in the end for

God is the righteous Judge, the one who embraces us with his love and knows what we have done and not done in our earthly life.


But we too can help those who are in this place of purification: “To the souls of the deceased, however, can be given 'refreshment and support' through the Eucharist, prayer and almsgiving.


May love reach into the afterlife, may it be possible to give and receive one another” – continues Pope Benedict XVI.


What is Purgatory actually like?


Is the image we made true?

Pope Benedict XVI helps us to understand better.


In Purgatory there are those who have died in the Grace of God, but they are not entirely pure enough yet to ascend to Paradise.


But they are still holy souls.


The Church wrote, during the Council of Lyon, in the year 1274: “If those who sincerely do penance died in charity before having paid their sentence with worthy fruits of penance as a result of things made or things omitted: their souls are purified after death; and to relieve them from such punishments the suffrages of the living faithful benefit them, namely the sacrifices of the masses


A place of waiting, hope, purification and prayer, waiting for the vision and contemplation of Heaven.


Original text: La Luce di Maria Site


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nTYjVLWC18

Keywords
gracelovepurificationprayerjusticeparadisepurgatoryafterlifehopedeceasedwaitingeucharistsanctityquo vadisalmsgivingpope benedict xvisuffrages of the livingsacrifices of the masses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy