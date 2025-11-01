BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 3:1-4, 20251101
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Most Gracious, Holy, Everlasting, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father, my EL ELYON, the Most HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name!

Thank you for all the spiritual, physical, and material blessings that you have bestowed upon me since the past years, months, weeks, days, and seconds! These are all by Your wonderful Grace and Mercy. Thank You!

My EL ELYON, I give You the honor, glory, and adoration through my union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Holy Father, I repent of the sins that I committed against You! Please, forgive me!

Merciful Father, as Your son or daughter, I claim Your blessings by faith, and I shall not forget Your Law; but let my heart keep the Commandments in Your Holy Scriptures, and honor my father and mother:

For length of days, and long life, and peace shall they add to my life.

I shall not let mercy and truth forsake me: but bind them about my neck; write them upon the table of my heart;

4 So, shalt I find favor and good understanding in Your sight, my EL ELYON, the Most HIGH YAHWEH, with my father, mother, men, and women.

Everlasting Father, thank You for granting me Your Holy Spirit’s power and wisdom to obediently follow Your commandments, and receive Your blessings in the Gracious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 3:1-4, personalized KJV)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
saviorsintruthyahwehlawgloryyearsblessingspiritholyrepentlordunionforgivehighhonorphysicalmaterialobedientforgeteverlastingadorationmercifulel elyonmost gracious
