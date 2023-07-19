Create New Account
America Freedom to Fascism - Documentary by Aaron Russo
Making Wise The Simple
Published a day ago

It is the root of all evil. War, famine, economic collapse, corruption, diseases, and all the other major injustices and sufferings in modern time are caused by it. Watch this documentary by award winning producer Aaron Russo and you'll find out what IT is.

corruptionfederal reservecentral bankingfederal income tax

