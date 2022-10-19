Biden labels Pakistan 'one of the most dangerous countries in the world'

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RT
October 16, 2022
Pakistan is angry with Biden after he labelled the country 'one of the most dangerous in the world', questioning the nation's nuclear safety and control mechanisms
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