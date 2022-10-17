Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Lugols Iodine On The Same Day?
33 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF
MMS (Miracle MIneral Solution) Dietary Guidelines! - https://bit.ly/3Rgx2JH
Why You Must Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Every Hour! - https://bit.ly/3yRIu8n
WARNING Do not take Supplements Whilst Taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3fcpGd3
WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt
Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/30c5rQy

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Lugols Iodine On The Same Day?


A question I got asked by a client recently is a question I have been asked many times in the past by many different people and that is "Can You Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Mega Doses Of Lugols Iodine On The Same Day?".


So I have created this specific video to share with you exactly if you can take them on the same day and if you can or cannot why, I highly recommend this video to anyone who is already taking both of these on the same day or you are someone consdering doing this.


if you are interested in learning all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
mmsmiracle mineral solutionlugols iodinehow to use iodinehow to use mmsiodine benefitslugols iodine benefitsmms benefitshow to use lugols iodinecan you take mms and iodine on the same daycan you take mms and lugols iodine on the same daymms lugols iodinemms iodinemms iodine supplementcan you take mms with iodinecan you take mms with lugols iodinelugols iodine solution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket