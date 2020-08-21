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Covid Marshal Recruitment
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82 views • August 21, 2020
SA Health
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August 19 at 7:12 PM ·
COVID Marshals
From tomorrow, COVID Marshals will start their important work helping to keep our community safe.
Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Chris Lease explains who needs a COVID Marshal and what they'll need to do.
COVID Marshal training and FAQs are available at www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/recovery/covid-marshals
Reminder: You must have a COVID Marshal if your business or activity involves any of the following:
🍽 Hospitality
🏋️♀️ Gyms and fitness centres
🏊 Public swimming pools
👥 Social and community clubs
⛪️ Religious or faith-based ceremonies
🛒 Supermarkets and hardware stores
📦 Distribution centres
📋 Businesses/activities required to have a COVID Management Plan
· Follow
August 19 at 7:12 PM ·
COVID Marshals
From tomorrow, COVID Marshals will start their important work helping to keep our community safe.
Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Chris Lease explains who needs a COVID Marshal and what they'll need to do.
COVID Marshal training and FAQs are available at www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/recovery/covid-marshals
Reminder: You must have a COVID Marshal if your business or activity involves any of the following:
🍽 Hospitality
🏋️♀️ Gyms and fitness centres
🏊 Public swimming pools
👥 Social and community clubs
⛪️ Religious or faith-based ceremonies
🛒 Supermarkets and hardware stores
📦 Distribution centres
📋 Businesses/activities required to have a COVID Management Plan
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