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Failures Of Biden, Klaus Schwab & NWO, Pedos In Church, Media Lies About Ukraine, Gas Prices Rising
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120 views • March 02, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Klaus Schwab and WEF are everywhere - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QEBpSaj0oaj6/?ref_src=aimlessnews :16-1:16
7 major failures of potatohead biden - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/02/28/7-major-failures-of-the-biden-presidency/?ref_src=aimlessnews
1000's of pedophiles in French catholic church - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58781265?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama pressured Ukraine to stop investigation Soros - https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/435906-us-embassy-pressed-ukraine-to-drop-probe-of-george-soros-group-during-2016?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden has prosecutor fired by witholding funds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnIPw_Who7E?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why do democrats want to silence differing opinions - https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/russian-propaganda-is-the-latest-excuse-to-expand-censorship-4f34d039461?ref_src=aimlessnews
Huffington Post again with Ukraine story 2016 - https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ukraine-orphanages-feeder_b_7344882?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is this Ukraine, no it's what our govt did to US citizens - https://twitter.com/austerewyatt1/status/1498413480034066433?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flashback - dems defeat GOP sanctions on Russia - https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-ukraine-germany-vladimir-putin-f17301d038ad02e31f9c916fa7df2ce5?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media shifts narrative to blame high gas prices on Russia - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/01/us-oil-jumps-to-7-year-high-above-101-a-barrel-as-russian-assault-prompts-supply-shortage-fears.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
You do not want a cashless society - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/28/as-the-world-debanks-the-country-of-russia-theres-some-individual-lessons-to-be-learned/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nothing but fake news, but they can't get away with it anymore - https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-lady-soldier-rifle-not-ukraine-s-first-lady-vice-president-s-wife-1918602-2022-02-27?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media coverage is completely fake, they are enemy of the people - https://newspunch.com/propaganda-mainstream-medias-top-trending-ukraine-stories-turned-out-to-be-completely-fake/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Washington state losing tens of thousands of students - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/washington-schools-beg-enrollments?ref_src=aimlessnews
Humpty Dumpty the next idiot to be fired from CNN - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/brian-stelter-people-fired?ref_src=aimlessnews
University of Wyoming ends gender studies program - https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/02/28/disastrous-wyoming-senate-votes-to-eliminate-the-university-of-wisconsins-gender-studies-department/?ref_src=aimlessnews
These traitors won't be able to walk down the streets - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-world-order-traitor-piece-sht-bastard-wow-dirty-nevada-governor-confronted-vegas-restaurant-bitter-constituent-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Creed Fisher - Don't California My Texas - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9heQhJLE36I?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Klaus Schwab and WEF are everywhere - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QEBpSaj0oaj6/?ref_src=aimlessnews :16-1:16
7 major failures of potatohead biden - https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/02/28/7-major-failures-of-the-biden-presidency/?ref_src=aimlessnews
1000's of pedophiles in French catholic church - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58781265?ref_src=aimlessnews
Obama pressured Ukraine to stop investigation Soros - https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/435906-us-embassy-pressed-ukraine-to-drop-probe-of-george-soros-group-during-2016?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden has prosecutor fired by witholding funds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnIPw_Who7E?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why do democrats want to silence differing opinions - https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/russian-propaganda-is-the-latest-excuse-to-expand-censorship-4f34d039461?ref_src=aimlessnews
Huffington Post again with Ukraine story 2016 - https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ukraine-orphanages-feeder_b_7344882?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is this Ukraine, no it's what our govt did to US citizens - https://twitter.com/austerewyatt1/status/1498413480034066433?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flashback - dems defeat GOP sanctions on Russia - https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-ukraine-germany-vladimir-putin-f17301d038ad02e31f9c916fa7df2ce5?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media shifts narrative to blame high gas prices on Russia - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/01/us-oil-jumps-to-7-year-high-above-101-a-barrel-as-russian-assault-prompts-supply-shortage-fears.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
You do not want a cashless society - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/28/as-the-world-debanks-the-country-of-russia-theres-some-individual-lessons-to-be-learned/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Nothing but fake news, but they can't get away with it anymore - https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-lady-soldier-rifle-not-ukraine-s-first-lady-vice-president-s-wife-1918602-2022-02-27?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media coverage is completely fake, they are enemy of the people - https://newspunch.com/propaganda-mainstream-medias-top-trending-ukraine-stories-turned-out-to-be-completely-fake/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Washington state losing tens of thousands of students - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/washington-schools-beg-enrollments?ref_src=aimlessnews
Humpty Dumpty the next idiot to be fired from CNN - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/brian-stelter-people-fired?ref_src=aimlessnews
University of Wyoming ends gender studies program - https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2022/02/28/disastrous-wyoming-senate-votes-to-eliminate-the-university-of-wisconsins-gender-studies-department/?ref_src=aimlessnews
These traitors won't be able to walk down the streets - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-world-order-traitor-piece-sht-bastard-wow-dirty-nevada-governor-confronted-vegas-restaurant-bitter-constituent-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Creed Fisher - Don't California My Texas - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9heQhJLE36I?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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