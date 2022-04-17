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Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (5)
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199 views • April 17, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City in the Philippines on April 17, 2022.
This presentation looks at the true worship of God versus the false, Babylonian system of worship that permeates the fallen Christian churches including Easter. The presentation speaks briefly about SUNday worship and xmas, both of which, along with Easter, are not commanded by God in the Bible.
In John 4:24, we read, God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
However, in article 2188 of the catechism of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, we read: In respecting religious liberty and the common good of all, Christians should seek recognition of Sundays and the Church's holy days as legal holidays.
That includes Easter, which was one of several names given to queen Semiramis of ancient Babylon who started a mystery religion based on sun worship 9 centuries before Christ. Thus, Easter has absolutely nothing to do with Christ’s resurrection.
The following statements statement are quite telling about the false system of worship that permeates the Roman Catholic Church.
Cardinal Gibbons of the Roman Catholic Church wrote in his book, Faith of our fathers, “The penetration of the religion of Babylon became so general and well known that Rome was called the "New Babylon."” Faith of our fathers 1917 ed. Cardinal Gibbons, p. 106
Cardinal Newman admits in his book that "[...] holy days, sacerdotal vestments, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}" -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry "Cardinal Newman" p.359
These holydays including Sunday observance, xmas and easter, are of pagan origin according to the written words of a Catholic cardinal!
For more information on the paganism that permeates today’s apostate Christian churches, please look at the following videos:
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (1): https://www.bitchute.com/video/XLVzgFx7PpkZ/
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (2): https://www.bitchute.com/video/QWdcGjWVUlJ6/
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (3): https://www.bitchute.com/video/oftogWOK5hDj/
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (4): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICpbZhaUgy37/
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City in the Philippines on April 17, 2022.
This presentation looks at the true worship of God versus the false, Babylonian system of worship that permeates the fallen Christian churches including Easter. The presentation speaks briefly about SUNday worship and xmas, both of which, along with Easter, are not commanded by God in the Bible.
In John 4:24, we read, God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
However, in article 2188 of the catechism of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, we read: In respecting religious liberty and the common good of all, Christians should seek recognition of Sundays and the Church's holy days as legal holidays.
That includes Easter, which was one of several names given to queen Semiramis of ancient Babylon who started a mystery religion based on sun worship 9 centuries before Christ. Thus, Easter has absolutely nothing to do with Christ’s resurrection.
The following statements statement are quite telling about the false system of worship that permeates the Roman Catholic Church.
Cardinal Gibbons of the Roman Catholic Church wrote in his book, Faith of our fathers, “The penetration of the religion of Babylon became so general and well known that Rome was called the "New Babylon."” Faith of our fathers 1917 ed. Cardinal Gibbons, p. 106
Cardinal Newman admits in his book that "[...] holy days, sacerdotal vestments, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}" -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry "Cardinal Newman" p.359
These holydays including Sunday observance, xmas and easter, are of pagan origin according to the written words of a Catholic cardinal!
For more information on the paganism that permeates today’s apostate Christian churches, please look at the following videos:
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (1): https://www.bitchute.com/video/XLVzgFx7PpkZ/
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (2): https://www.bitchute.com/video/QWdcGjWVUlJ6/
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (3): https://www.bitchute.com/video/oftogWOK5hDj/
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (4): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICpbZhaUgy37/
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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