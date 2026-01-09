TV STAR DESTROYED BY VAX INDUCED LYME DISEASE

"It’s no secret that for the past several years I’ve struggled with health issues. Though initially I was open with everything that was and is going on, lately I’ve chosen a more private path. I simply do not have the answers or ability to help all those desperate for answers and help. The inability to provide assurance, assistance or hope weighs heavy on me - I know how hopeless it feels to be sick. That said, I continue my journey - I continue to chip away at this challenge. My daily struggles are less noticeable and their impact on my life less pronounced. Some of this, I’m sure, is simply adjusting to and accepting a new normal - a diluted effect resulting from a higher tolerance for discomfort. But some of it, I’m also sure, is the result of lifestyle changes and treatment choices that have given me legitimate results. These decisions and the accompanying results, however, are unique to me, my condition, my body and my spirit - I don’t believe there are universal answers.





What I can suggest - sick or otherwise - is to be proactive. If you’re not feeling well, find out why. If you’re predisposed to disease, seek reassurance. If, like me, you work in a profession with high rates of illness - go make sure you’re not ill. These things are universal. These things I believe.





Thank you @prenuvo for helping me (and @tristasutter ) on this journey to health and wellbeing.





If you are interested in a @prenuvo MRI scan, visit prenuvo.com/ryansutter for information and a $300 discount."





https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DFLw6S3pj86/





###





### Firefighter tribute post (Instagram, June 19, 2021)





tristasutter





June 19, 2021

Dedicated, driven, humble, brave, courageous...all words used to describe the 20-01 class of the Denver Fire Department yesterday and all words that I have used to describe the firefighter I fell in love with almost 20 years ago.

He started his career in our small mountain town and worked hard to protect our community, but was always searching for more challenges and greater personal growth. After trying his hand at building for a year with the incredible crew at @vailcustom , the purpose and joy he found as a firefighter was too strong to silence so when the opportunity to start over in the Denver Fire Academy

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CQT1y8ng5PD/?img_index=1





###





### Vaccine reaction tweet (Twitter/X, November 18, 2012)





Trista Sutter

@tristasutter

@ILuvMeSomeDWood he ended up coming out of it...just reaction to vaccine.

2:23 PM · Nov 18, 2012

https://x.com/tristasutter/status/270291268582666240





###





### Vaccine-related tweet (Twitter/X, June 15, 2011)





Trista Sutter

@tristasutter

@ORMomtoFour he actually had the vaccine, but I'm sure it was another virus. :)

9:51 AM · Jun 15, 2011

https://x.com/tristasutter/status/81041170314182656





###





### Early vaccine tweet (Twitter/X, March 17, 2010)





Trista Sutter

@tristasutter

@ExcellentCandy ryan got the vaccine, so we weren't worried and in a couple days, he was fine & racing up a mountain!

2:11 PM · Mar 17, 2010

https://x.com/tristasutter/status/10638874010?referrer=grok-com