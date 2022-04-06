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The Start Of The Storm
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134 views • April 06, 2022
An envelope containing a note was inside the service program at George Bush Snr.'s funeral and only some of the Washington elite got a copy.
What was in the note? Is it true that on his death-bed Bush Snr. had made a final confession?
Video Source:
Various newsgroups, as well as
InfoWars - https://www.infowars.com/?cp=1
Closing Theme Music:
'Please Don't Cry' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between InfoWars or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
What was in the note? Is it true that on his death-bed Bush Snr. had made a final confession?
Video Source:
Various newsgroups, as well as
InfoWars - https://www.infowars.com/?cp=1
Closing Theme Music:
'Please Don't Cry' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between InfoWars or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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