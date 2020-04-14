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Family Detox Protocol - when you can't say NO
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176 views • April 14, 2020
NEW RELEASE eBook "Family Detox Protocol - Protect the ones you love" - contact me at maverickwellnessadvisors @ gmail dot com for details If you're a concerned parent looking for solutions to mandatory vaccines, but don't know what to do, this is how my family will be handling the receiving of the shots. Our detox protocol is simple, affordable and effective, and gives us the opportunity to turn our home into a wellness and detox centre. Find the free PDF at shorturl.at/rsILO Email me at
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