Biden's Gas Tax Holiday - Spitting In The Wind?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden is set to announce a temporary suspension of the federal gasoline tax in the face of record gas prices in the US. However, with gas prices around five dollars per gallon, the 18 cents per gallon savings equals about two dollars per tank savings. Is this a band-aid on a gushing wound? Also today, only 11 percent of Americans buy the "Putin price hike" rhetoric. And...Congress expands US economic war on China with new import ban.