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Long-Time Pastor Kent Philpott Offers Hope and Healing to Homosexuals
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0 view • January 20, 2022
Kent Philpott is the full-time pastor of Miller Avenue Church in Mill Valley, California. During his first week in ministry, over five decades ago, three men approached him and asked how they could be freed from the gay lifestyle. From the beginning, Kent knew his calling was to help homosexuals find hope and healing in Jesus Christ. He started a church back in the 1970s and weekly delivered solid Biblical messages to his congregation which mostly consisted of gays and lesbians. Kent then started counseling people who sought guidance on God’s design for sexuality. To this day, Kent is still devoted to pastoring his church, officiating weddings for former homosexuals, and is an author and host at Earthen Vessel Media.


TAKEAWAYS

Over 18 million people identify as LGBTQ in the United States and why it’s steadily rising

How the gay and lesbian lifestyle is applauded on the streets of San Fran

Reasons most pastors do not address homosexuality from the pulpit

How parents should speak to their children if they support LGBTQ


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
LGBT Record: https://bit.ly/LGBTRECORD
SFPride.org: https://sfpride.org/
Pew Forum Attitudes On Same-Sex Marriage Article: https://bit.ly/PEWFORUM
The Third Sex Revisited Book: https://amzn.to/3E45Nfn
In The Wrong Body Book: https://bit.ly/INTHEWRONGBODY
Donate: https://milleravenuechurch.org/giving
Hawaiian Pastor J.D. Farag: https://bit.ly/3mUlxMe

🔗 CONNECT WITH KENT PHILPOTT
Website: http://kentphilpott.com/
Website: http://earthenvesseljournal.com/
Website: https://earthenvesselmedia.com/
Church website: https://milleravenuechurch.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kent.a.philpott
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kent-philpott-bb4a9b9/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KentPhilpott
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kentphilpott

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

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Keywords
healinglgbtqgaylesbianshomosexualshopetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showkent philpottmiller avenue church
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