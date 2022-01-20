Long-Time Pastor Kent Philpott Offers Hope and Healing to Homosexuals

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TAKEAWAYS
Over 18 million people identify as LGBTQ in the United States and why it’s steadily rising
How the gay and lesbian lifestyle is applauded on the streets of San Fran
Reasons most pastors do not address homosexuality from the pulpit
How parents should speak to their children if they support LGBTQ
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LGBT Record: https://bit.ly/LGBTRECORD
SFPride.org: https://sfpride.org/
Pew Forum Attitudes On Same-Sex Marriage Article: https://bit.ly/PEWFORUM
The Third Sex Revisited Book: https://amzn.to/3E45Nfn
In The Wrong Body Book: https://bit.ly/INTHEWRONGBODY
Donate: https://milleravenuechurch.org/giving
Hawaiian Pastor J.D. Farag: https://bit.ly/3mUlxMe
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