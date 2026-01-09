BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran's Khamenei on Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
1
103 views • 3 days ago

Iran's Khamenei on Trump:

His hands are stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians. 

In the twelve-day war, a thousand and some of our compatriots—aside from the commanders, scientists, and dignitaries, from the ordinary people—were martyred.

This person said that "I gave the order; I commanded during the war." 

So, he confessed that his hands are stained with the blood of Iranians. 

Then he says, "I am a supporter of the nation of Iran." 

And a handful of inexperienced, inattentive, and unthinking people believe it, accept it, and act according to his desires.Adding, more from him:

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei says “there are some rioters” who want to please the U.S. president by damaging public property.

"Trump should focus on problems in his own country."

Iran's Khamenei:

Iran’s youth, maintain unity and readiness.

A united nation can overcome any enemy.

Iran's Khamenei:

Everyone should know: the Islamic Republic has come to power through the blood of hundreds of thousands of noble human beings. 

The Islamic Republic will not back down in the face of those who are destroyers.

Iran's Khamenei:

Our nation does not tolerate mercenarism for foreigners. 

Whoever you may be, once you become a mercenary for a foreigner, once you work for a foreigner, the nation considers you rejected. 

As for that fellow (Trump) who sits there with arrogance and pride, passing judgment on the whole world, he should also know that usually, the despots and arrogant powers of the world—such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and the likes of them—were overthrown exactly when they were at the peak of their pride. 

This one will be overthrown as well.

☠️The death penalty threatens participants in riots and pogroms in Iran.

"Our approach to terrorists will be restraining, and their sentence will be a verdict for war against the state (under Iranian law - the death penalty)", stated the Tehran prosecutor.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
