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From 8000 BC to 9/11 | A Brief History of Your Enslavement
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181 views • October 18, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3072/from-8000-bc-to-911-a-brief-history-of-your-enslavement
Stefan Molyneux provides historical context for the events that shook the United States of America on September 11, 2001. The terrorist attack that took the lives of close to 3,000 people and destroyed the World Trade Center doubtless altered the fabric of American society, but the thread of that fabric begins thousands of years in the past. Tune in for a brief story of the long journey towards your enslavement.
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Stefan Molyneux provides historical context for the events that shook the United States of America on September 11, 2001. The terrorist attack that took the lives of close to 3,000 people and destroyed the World Trade Center doubtless altered the fabric of American society, but the thread of that fabric begins thousands of years in the past. Tune in for a brief story of the long journey towards your enslavement.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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