© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LA SECTE 19 : les covidistes, par Jeffrey Goines
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 05, 2021
Stratégie de communication du pouvoir ; endoctrinement, siècle des Lumières; Institut Pasteur, manipulation des foules ; Big Pharma ; vaccins frauduleux et argent sale, etc.
Source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCB4UlhiYCk
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
(en cours d’aménagement)
Source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCB4UlhiYCk
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.