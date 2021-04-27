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Tues Apr 27th 21 NutriMedical Report Launch EduCap Study Sign Up Family 32 dollars, Donation to Joint Amount Soon, EduCap Bottle, Labs, Legal Certificate Trump Credit for March 20 Inspiration Video
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40 views • April 27, 2021
Tues Apr 27th 21 NutriMedical Report Launch EduCap Study Sign Up Family 32 dollars, Donation to Joint Amount Soon, EduCap Bottle, Labs, Legal Certificate Trump Credit for March 20 Inspiration Video
Hour One Review of A to Z NutriMeds, SonicLife, Lumen Photon, Puter Water, Peptides, Video 21 minutes Analysis of Dr Tenpenny and Dr P. and Dr Carrie Madej DO Plus Apr 22nd 2021 Video Series, Lack of Credit to Dr Bill for First Line of Defense and Rescue Kits and Launch of EduCap Study of Stimulation of T Cellular Immune defense with Sigma One Dendritic Bioreactor Exosome microRNA to Oral Lonza caps to terminal ileum for splanchnic circulation to liver and spleen and gone marrow
Hour Two Josh Bernstein AZ Audit Nine Cameras, Judge must Reecruise himself from Perkins-Coie Law Firm Corruption, Video Interview of Josh of Dr BIll Deagle to Mike Lindell and Trump re the EduCap and Chemo Shot Toxic Death Vaccines to have Trump take glory to EduCap Oral immunity
Hour One Review of A to Z NutriMeds, SonicLife, Lumen Photon, Puter Water, Peptides, Video 21 minutes Analysis of Dr Tenpenny and Dr P. and Dr Carrie Madej DO Plus Apr 22nd 2021 Video Series, Lack of Credit to Dr Bill for First Line of Defense and Rescue Kits and Launch of EduCap Study of Stimulation of T Cellular Immune defense with Sigma One Dendritic Bioreactor Exosome microRNA to Oral Lonza caps to terminal ileum for splanchnic circulation to liver and spleen and gone marrow
Hour Two Josh Bernstein AZ Audit Nine Cameras, Judge must Reecruise himself from Perkins-Coie Law Firm Corruption, Video Interview of Josh of Dr BIll Deagle to Mike Lindell and Trump re the EduCap and Chemo Shot Toxic Death Vaccines to have Trump take glory to EduCap Oral immunity
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