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Dr. Wagh With 17 Other Scientists' Lab Analysis of COVID Shots September 4, 2022
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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475 views • September 05, 2022

COVID shot manufacturers claim that the disclosed compounds in their money-making shots

are not harmful to human health. That alone is inconclusive; but what about the undisclosed compounds?


Dr. Poornima Wagh discusses her team’s shocking discoveries about thousands of COVID shot samples from as many as 12 different brands.


An International Group of Scientists Find Twelve Brands of Covid Injections Contain Hydrogel and Reduced Graphene Oxide

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/29/covid-injections-contain-hydrogel-and-graphene-oxide/


Dr. Wagh is a scientist who holds PhDs in both Virology and Immunology.


Last year, and with the help of 17 other scientists from a total of seven countries, Dr. Wagh analyzed more than 2,000 samples of COVID shots from 12 different brands. These distinct brands include well-known ones like Pfizer/BioNTech/Cominarty, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Novavax, and AstraZeneca, as well as a few other versions you may not have heard of.

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corruptionnew world orderdisinformationthe great resetholding back truth
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