BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Media Spells and Mind Loops Are Programming the Unconscious
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago

Today we explore how media, advertising, and entertainment are used to shape perception and influence thought without being noticed. Symbolic programming. Inverted imagery. Emotional repetition. Cultural hypnosis. We discuss the subtle mechanics that target the unconscious mind. News, television, and pop culture implant ideas, reinforce behaviors, and keep the public locked in a loop of suggestion and reaction. You can’t unsee the patterns.

MORE FREE SHOWS

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/

FULL SHOW POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/146-subliminal-programming-using-media-tv-news-advertising/

Keywords
socialprogrammingsubliminalengineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy