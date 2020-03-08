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Obama kutsuu - taas kerran - miestään Mikeksi (Michael)
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116 views • March 08, 2020
"He has done this way too many times in public not to mean something everybody miss speaks every once in awhile but this is just too much"
Katso myös videomme Floridan sheriffin tutkinnasta jossa he toteavat, että Obaman systymätodistus on väärennös.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2e3185b7-dbb6-4933-8eb4-7d33438985de
Yhdysvallat.eu
Katso myös videomme Floridan sheriffin tutkinnasta jossa he toteavat, että Obaman systymätodistus on väärennös.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2e3185b7-dbb6-4933-8eb4-7d33438985de
Yhdysvallat.eu
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