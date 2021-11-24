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Τραυματισμοί-θάνατοι-Εμβόλια- Γραφήνη-Στρατόπεδα συγκέντρωσης
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41 views • November 24, 2021
Η νέα παγκόσμια τάξη βιάζεται να αναλάβει εξουσία. Τα καμιόνια ζεστάνουν τις μηχανές τους, και τα τρένα σφυρίζουν αναχώρηση για το Άουσβιτς. Αλλά την ίδια ώρα ετοιμάζεται να ηχήσει η έσχατη σάλπιγγα, ο Χριστός έρχεται για τον λαό του, είσαι έτοιμος; Είσαι μέρος του λαού του; Ας κάνει ο κάθε ένας από εμάς αυτή την ερώτηση στον εαυτό του. "Διότι έρχεται θλίψη στο πρόσωπο της γης, τέτοια που ούτε έγινε και ούτε πρόκειται να ξαναγίνει. Kατά Ματθαίο 24:21"
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