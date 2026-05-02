How to Identify Any Font from an Image (Free & Easy)

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Ever seen a font in a logo, thumbnail, or website and wondered… “what font is this?” 🤔
In this video, I’ll show you how to identify any font from an image — completely free and super easy.
No design experience needed — just upload your image and let the tools do the work.
Whether you're a designer, student, content creator, or just curious about typography, this guide will help you find matching fonts in seconds.
WhatTheFont – https://www.myfonts.com/pages/whatthefont
Font Squirrel – https://www.fontsquirrel.com/matcherator
WhatFontIs – https://www.whatfontis.com/
#fonts #graphicdesign #fontfinder
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:31- METHOD 1 – WhatTheFont
5:21- METHOD 2 – Font Squirrel
12:40- METHOD 3 – WhatFontIs