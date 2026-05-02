How to Identify Any Font from an Image (Free & Easy)

Ever seen a font in a logo, thumbnail, or website and wondered… “what font is this?” 🤔

In this video, I’ll show you how to identify any font from an image — completely free and super easy.

No design experience needed — just upload your image and let the tools do the work.

Whether you're a designer, student, content creator, or just curious about typography, this guide will help you find matching fonts in seconds.





WhatTheFont – https://www.myfonts.com/pages/whatthefont

Font Squirrel – https://www.fontsquirrel.com/matcherator

WhatFontIs – https://www.whatfontis.com/

#fonts #graphicdesign #fontfinder