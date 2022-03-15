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Ka-52 Helicopters by Russian Aerospace Forces, Launched Air Missiles Destroying Designated Targets. 031522
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92 views • March 15, 2022
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Helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed military equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Also, an air strike destroyed a firing position of 122 mm. self-propelled artillery mounts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
A pair of Ka-52 helicopters launched air missiles destroying the designated targets.
Helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed military equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Also, an air strike destroyed a firing position of 122 mm. self-propelled artillery mounts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
A pair of Ka-52 helicopters launched air missiles destroying the designated targets.
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